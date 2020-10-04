Dir tourism flags off trekking group to Gulmarg

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Friday flagged off a group of trekkers to Gulmarg from Tourist Reception Centre, Srinagar.

The trekking at Gulmarg is being organised by Ghani Gliders Sports Club and J&K Hussaini Sports Club and sponsored by J&K Tourism.

During the trekking programme, a Yoga session will also be held.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir said they have started many activities in Kashmir to send a message across the country that Kashmir is open for traveller and administration has put all COVID-19 safety measures in place.

MD Ghani Gliders Sports Club Tariq Rashid Ghani was also present on the occasion.

He said local tourism is important to boost the confidence of the domestic travellers to visit Kashmir.

“If we encourage local tourism, it will send a message across that Kashmir is open for travelling. We planned this trekking and Yoga session in order to break open the tourism activities which were locked up due to coronavirus,” he said.