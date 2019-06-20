Dir Tourism convenes condolence meeting

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Employees express grief, offer condolences to families of the deceased

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Wednesday convened a condolence meeting to pray for the peace to the departed employee and a rafter who died in a tragic raft capsize incident at Pahalgam on Tuesday.

All the officers and employees of the department attended the condolence meeting and expressed grief over their deaths.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani said this is a very tragic incident and the department shares the grief and pain with the bereaved families.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased at this time of grief.” Director also prayed for peace to the departed souls.

A two-minute silence was also observed in remembrance of the deceased.