Dir SKICC hands over cheque of leave salary, gratuity to retiring employee

Srinagar, Jan 01:
Director Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Bakhshi Javid Humayun on handed over the Cheque of leave salary and gratuity to a retiring employee on his superannuation.
On the eve of New Year, Director SKICC presented a gift to one of the retiring employee, Khurshid Ahmed Hakim by handing over the leave salary and gratuity Cheque to him.
The employees of SKICC have expressed gratitude for this first of its kind gesture and have wished best of the time for the prestigious institution of SKICC.
Director while recalling the services of Khurshid Ahmad Hakim mentioned his qualities of head and heart which had earned him reputation of hardworking and capable worker in SKICC.
The SKICC employees and Union representatives have appreciated the Management and Director SKICC for initiating this gesture and hoped that all their matters will be resolved under the leadership of incumbent Director.