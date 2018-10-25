Dir Sgr Intl’ Airport helps stranded tourist

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 24th October:
A Singapore bound passenger Hari Haran missed his Srinagar –Delhi Flight due to fraudulent ticket issued by a fake travel agent and was not in a position to buy a new flight ticket. He was found deeply distressed and in tears at the Srinagar airport.
Reportedly the tourist was stranded at Srinagar Airport with only three thousand rupees of Indian currency and feeling helpless. He moved around the airport asking for help from airlines personnel but his efforts proved futile.
According to an eyewitness when this incident came to the knowledge of Director Srinagar international Airport Akash Deep Mathura he went way beyond his duties and made the payment of three thousand rupees for his ticket, immediately.
This extra ordinary act and step of Director Srinagar international Airport has set a great example of humanity and hospitality. The passenger was extremely grateful to Airport Director when he reached to Singapore.
Hari Hran ,after reaching his destination thanked Airport Authority Kashmir particularly Director Srinagar International Airport Akash Deep Mathura for the timely help.
The Singapore bound passenger in his tweet said, “It wouldn’t have been possible for me to return back, I am always grateful for your help. You guys are the best.”
Meanwhile, people and the other employees of Srinagar International Airport have hailed the great efforts and hospitality of the Director Srinagar Airport.