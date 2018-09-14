Dir School Education gives away prizes

Srinagar September 13:
Delhi Public School Budgam lifted the Shahdab U16 inter-school cricket tournament on Thursday defeating Sanctorum Institute Baramulla by 103 runs in the finals at the cricket ground of Shahdab Higher Secondary School, Malabagh Srinagar.
The tournament in which 16 teams participated was organized by Shahdab Higher Secondary School, Malabagh, Srinagar.
Director School Education Dr. G N Itoo who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the winner and runner up teams besides other trophies to the best performers.
Speaking on the occasion, Director School Education appreciated the school authorities for organizing sports activities for the school students and urged them to rope in government school students for such activities.
While laying emphasis on the importance of sports activities, he said schools should involve students in all the sports activities in addition to the academic to bring overall development among students. Chairman Shahdab Higher Secondary School A Hamid Wani said they would organsie more such tournaments and ensure participation of more schools.
Registrar of National Institute of Technology, Srinagar Nisar Ahmad Mir and President J&K Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools Showkat Chowdhary were guest of honors at the prize distribution ceremony.