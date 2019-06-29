About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dir Law Enforcement chairs Review meeting

Emphasizes on close coordination at district and divisional level 

Director Law Enforcement J&K Government Abdul Rahim Samoon chaired a review meeting of the officers of Law Enforcement Agency Kashmir Division. He took stock of the working of the Enforcement Agency Officers and reviewed district wise status of the inspections made and samples collected of various pesticides and insecticides and also contraventions detected, suspended and corrected.
Samoon emphasized upon the officers for close coordination at district and divisional level to bring transparency and accountability in the system. He instructed for issuing licences to various stakeholders strictly as per the provisions of the law. He further stressed for making necessary procedures against the violators as per the Insecticide Act.
Samoon instructed during the meeting that flying squads must be framed for district wise inspections and random checks must be made to ensure that quality products are available for sale in the market. He further added that sale of spurious products must be strictly stopped and the violators must be dealt strictly as per law.
Samoon passed on instructions for effecting the sale of fertilizers through POS machines as per the latest updated version. He further added that the dealers who do not make use of POS machines must be given one month’s notice for the same and afterwards those dealers who do not comply the instructions their licences must be cancelled.
Samoon instructions the officers to achieve the desired targets of sampling of the products and seizures of the misbranded / spurious products and for legal procedures against the defaulters.
In the meeting it was revealed that Enforcement officers/officials will be provided 4 days training / orientation course by the experts from N.I.P.H.M Hyderabad at Lalmandi, in the next week to update their knowledge and skills.
The meeting was attended by Dy. Director Law Enforcement, Plant Protection Officer, Kashmir , State Coordinator for Fertilizers, Assistant Director Law Enforcement, District Law Enforcement Officers, Enforcement Inspectors and other field functionaries.

 

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dir Law Enforcement chairs Review meeting

Emphasizes on close coordination at district and divisional level 

              

Director Law Enforcement J&K Government Abdul Rahim Samoon chaired a review meeting of the officers of Law Enforcement Agency Kashmir Division. He took stock of the working of the Enforcement Agency Officers and reviewed district wise status of the inspections made and samples collected of various pesticides and insecticides and also contraventions detected, suspended and corrected.
Samoon emphasized upon the officers for close coordination at district and divisional level to bring transparency and accountability in the system. He instructed for issuing licences to various stakeholders strictly as per the provisions of the law. He further stressed for making necessary procedures against the violators as per the Insecticide Act.
Samoon instructed during the meeting that flying squads must be framed for district wise inspections and random checks must be made to ensure that quality products are available for sale in the market. He further added that sale of spurious products must be strictly stopped and the violators must be dealt strictly as per law.
Samoon passed on instructions for effecting the sale of fertilizers through POS machines as per the latest updated version. He further added that the dealers who do not make use of POS machines must be given one month’s notice for the same and afterwards those dealers who do not comply the instructions their licences must be cancelled.
Samoon instructions the officers to achieve the desired targets of sampling of the products and seizures of the misbranded / spurious products and for legal procedures against the defaulters.
In the meeting it was revealed that Enforcement officers/officials will be provided 4 days training / orientation course by the experts from N.I.P.H.M Hyderabad at Lalmandi, in the next week to update their knowledge and skills.
The meeting was attended by Dy. Director Law Enforcement, Plant Protection Officer, Kashmir , State Coordinator for Fertilizers, Assistant Director Law Enforcement, District Law Enforcement Officers, Enforcement Inspectors and other field functionaries.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;