Dir Law Enforcement chairs Review meeting

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Emphasizes on close coordination at district and divisional level

Director Law Enforcement J&K Government Abdul Rahim Samoon chaired a review meeting of the officers of Law Enforcement Agency Kashmir Division. He took stock of the working of the Enforcement Agency Officers and reviewed district wise status of the inspections made and samples collected of various pesticides and insecticides and also contraventions detected, suspended and corrected.

Samoon emphasized upon the officers for close coordination at district and divisional level to bring transparency and accountability in the system. He instructed for issuing licences to various stakeholders strictly as per the provisions of the law. He further stressed for making necessary procedures against the violators as per the Insecticide Act.

Samoon instructed during the meeting that flying squads must be framed for district wise inspections and random checks must be made to ensure that quality products are available for sale in the market. He further added that sale of spurious products must be strictly stopped and the violators must be dealt strictly as per law.

Samoon passed on instructions for effecting the sale of fertilizers through POS machines as per the latest updated version. He further added that the dealers who do not make use of POS machines must be given one month’s notice for the same and afterwards those dealers who do not comply the instructions their licences must be cancelled.

Samoon instructions the officers to achieve the desired targets of sampling of the products and seizures of the misbranded / spurious products and for legal procedures against the defaulters.

In the meeting it was revealed that Enforcement officers/officials will be provided 4 days training / orientation course by the experts from N.I.P.H.M Hyderabad at Lalmandi, in the next week to update their knowledge and skills.

The meeting was attended by Dy. Director Law Enforcement, Plant Protection Officer, Kashmir , State Coordinator for Fertilizers, Assistant Director Law Enforcement, District Law Enforcement Officers, Enforcement Inspectors and other field functionaries.