Dir Law Enforcement ADD reviews working of enforcement wing

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Law Enforcement Agriculture Production Department Ab Rahim Samoon Wedneday convened a meeting of law enforcement officers of all districts of Kashmir division to review the overall working of law enforcement agency here at agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar.

According to the official spokesperson on the occasion Director Law Enforcement said the prime objective of the enforcement wing of the department is to ensure that quality fertilizers, pesticides and seeds are made available to the farmers through proper sale outlets. Every effort must be put in so that farmers interests are served at all the levels of administration he said and added.

He impressed upon the participants that all the activities being carried out in the field should be documented professionally. He asked the officers to ensure the sale of fertilizers is maintained through Point of Sale Machines (POS) as per the instructions of Department of Fertilizers Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Government of India.

“Our activities and instructions should be in consonance with the different provisions of Insecticides Act 1968 and Fertilizer Control Order 1985,” he said. Samoon asked the officers to take strict action against the retailers if found selling fertilizers, pesticides or seeds without following the proper procedure. Any dealer or retailer found guilty of violating different provisions of the law, his licence should be cancelled with immediate effect, Samoon directed.

Samoon directed the officers of the enforcement wing to gear up men and machinery for conducting regular inspection and sampling of products for testing purpose so that the farmers and orchardists are provided the quality products.

The meeting was briefed regarding the stocks and availability of the Horticulture Mineral Oils.