Dir IPE delivers lecture at CUK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 30:
Prof R. K. Mishra, Director, Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Osmania University, Hyderabad, delivered a lecture on "Corporate Governance" in the Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at Nowgam Campus-III here on Thursday.
Dean School of Social Sciences and Head, Department of Economics, Prof. G.M. Bhat, presided over the event, also attended by faculty members, research scholars, and students.
Prof. Mishra said, “Given the market power, the amount of wealth and resources that are concentrated in the hands of the corporates, solution of all macroeconomic problems in India lies in their hands. However, corporates are prone to problems of non-compliance and misreporting on part of the board of directors and because of the financial and administration malpractices at management level. Increasing cases of corrupt practices at the administration and management level expose the stakeholders to risk. To protect the shareholders from risks and to protect their interests it is necessary that an effective mechanism be put in place for governing corporates.”
Earlier, Prof. Mishra had an interaction with the research scholars of the School of Social Sciences and delivered a lecture on "Research in Social Sciences". He emphasized that while carrying out research work, the scholar must review literature extensively and that they must lay stress upon structuring their thesis/dissertation properly. He emphasized the need for grammatical appropriateness and on correct usage of punctuation while writing a dissertation.
Department of Economics and Institute of Public Enterprise signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the benefit of the two institutions in general and for research scholars and faculty in particular.