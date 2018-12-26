Dir Information launches news portal

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 25:
Pir Panchal Newsline (PPN)- a new web portal was Tuesday inaugurated by Director Information Tariq Ahmad Zargar in presence of former PSC member and ex-Director Information K.B. Jandial here at Shastri Nagar.
As per an official, people from different walks of life were present on the occasion, including MLC’s Vibod Gupta and Vikram Randava former DGPs Kuldeep Khoda and Ashok Bhan, former Minister Raman Bhalla, senior Journalists Ashwani Kumar and Yogesh Sani.
On the occasion, Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar stressed upon the News Portal management to maintain the ethics of journalism and highlight development oriented public issues for the benefit of the society.
He said that social media has grown very fast in the world and under such circumstances the management of the news portals must uphold the moral code of journalism.
Former PSC Member K.B Jandial said that social media is producing both positive and negative news and it is responsibility of the news portal management to encourage only that type of news stories which connect societies and regions.