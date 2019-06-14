Dir I&C inspects facilities at TFC Chakkan-Da- Bagh

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra Thursday conducted extensive tour of District Poonch where she inspected the facilities at the Trade Facilitation Centre at Chakkan-Da- Bagh and also held a meeting with the cross LOC traders.

She inspected the construction work of Full Body truck Scanner being installed at the Trade Facilitation Centre and also paid a visit to the Immigration Centre.

She also reviewed the functioning of District Industries Centre, Poonch where she directed the staff to be responsive to the aspirations of public and conduct awareness camps for educating the public about various Schemes of Government for setting up Industry.

Meanwhile, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav and discussed various issues regarding industrial development in District Poonch.

She informed the DC that the Industries and Commerce Department can plan to set up a food processing cluster in District Poonch, as it is a leading producer under horticulture sector with a wide variety of fruits and Maize.

Director highlighted the fact that under the new Industrial Policy Service sector has also been placed at equal pedestal in terms of incentives by the Government and sought investment in Hotels and CA Stores/Cold Stores.

She took up the issue of shortage of land bank for establishing industry and requested the Deputy Commissioner to identify suitable State land to transfer to Industries Department for setting up new Industrial Estates. DC assured to look into the matter and make available suitable state land soon.