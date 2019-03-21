Dir Horticulture visits facilities, reviews schemes under implementation

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture, Kashmir paid a surprise visit to the office of Chief Horticulture Office, Budgam and other facilities of Horticulture sector on Wednesday to review the progress of Departmental activities being executed under various central and State sponsored schemes.

The official spokesperson said that the Director Horticulture issued strict instructions to officers/officials of field staff to remain punctual, dedicated & honest in performing the duties and maintain a close liaison with growers/orchardists, so that they get the benefits of the schemes under implementation in the district.

The spokesperson said that instructions were also passed to the officers/officials regarding conducting of awareness/ training camps at village/block /tehsil/District levels, so as to impart training on pruning and other operations, besides establishment of the high density orchards.

Further, Director Horticulture instructed that fruit plants particularly pear and walnuts be made available at Block level to facilitate the growers/orchardists of the District.

He also visited fruit preservation centre Budgam and instructions were given to make the centre functional before closing of this financial year, so that un-employed youths are given training well in time in the art of preservation to enable them to earn their livelihood by way of establishing low cost preservation units.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Director Horticulture, Kashmir also inspected fruit and vegetable craft center, LalMandi, Srinagar and Chief Canning Instructor Srinagar was instructed to submit a proposal for making functional all canning center in the valley for arrangement of funds. He also instructed to start short and long term training courses so that the unemployed youth are being trained and opportunities of self-employment are created. Chief Canning Instructor was also directed that proposal for two Mobile units be furnished so that the Mobile demonstration at village/block/tehsil level can be conducted for training of unemployed youth. Director Horticulture also inspected other offices of Horticulture Department located at lalmandi and on spot instructions were issued to all officers to remain punctual, dedicated & honest in performing the Government duties.