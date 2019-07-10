Dir Horticulture takes stock of Departmental functioning

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Tuesday chaired a meeting here to review the functioning of the Department besides implementation of various programmes and works being undertaken by the Department.

The meeting was attended by all Chief Horticulture Officers, farm managers and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, Bhat took a detailed stock of high-density plantation programme. He stressed on preparing a comprehensive list of potential beneficiaries to be covered under high-density plantation in all districts. He directed the farm managers to give preference to the unemployed graduates under the initiative.

The Director also sought status of Apple Model Village at Sirhama, departmental nurseries established under MIDH/PMDP particularly hi-tech nurseries developed under MIDH during 2018-19 in Tral, Nowgam and Gopalpora etc and establishment of almond nursery in Shopian.

He also asked the officers to work in synergy the Revenue Department officials to ensure that compensation case of hailstorm affected farmers and others is completed at an earliest.

He directed for ensuring timely completion of development projects for the benefit of farmers and stressed prioritizing the completion of major projects including floating of tenders from the Directorate for purchase and distribution of seeds as per requisition and identifying horticulture zones in every district.

While asking the district officials to work in synergy with the Directorate, Bhat said there is no dearth of the funds and all the development works undertaken by the Department should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Other issues like developing a comprehensive plan for the overall development of horticulture, encouraging small scale growers, taking action against illegal sellers of pesticides, and area expansion under high-density plantation were deliberated in detail.