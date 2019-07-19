Dir Horticulture reviews status of developmental schemes in Kargil

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today took a review meeting of Developmental schemes in the horticulture sector in Kargil.

Chief Horticulture Officer, Kargil, District Horticulture Officer Kargil and other field functionaries attended the meeting.

Director Horticulture reviewed various ongoing developmental schemes/projects in District Kargil and discussed each and every component of both central and State-sponsored schemes in terms of physical and financial achievements made. He stressed upon the officers for completion of earmarked works/projects within the stipulated time frame for the benefits of farmers/growers.

Director Horticulture took stock of various nurseries and solar driers. He passed instructions that multi-pronged strategy needs to be adopted for ensuring better yield, brand building and marketing of the produce across the State.

Director Horticulture also visited various sites and inspected the pack houses, poly greenhouses, plantation etc at Kargil Chani Gund and interacted with the growers there. The growers appraised the Director about various issues pertaining to their business and demanded drip system and plant protection machinery for fruit plants especially for Apricot. Director Horticulture ensured them every possible support. Regarding Codling Moth on Apricots outside Ladakh region, Director Horticulture said that an expert committee shall be farmed at Directorate level who will suggest measures for effective marketing of Apricot outside/inside State as well as other issues related to the sector.

Director Horticulture also visited various High-Density Apple as well as medium density orchards and discussed various issues related to it. He said that the Department is committed to achieve the objective to enhance the production and productivity of quality fruit crops in the State.