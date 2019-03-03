Dir Horticulture reviews status of departmental works in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, MARCH 02:
Director Horticulture, Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Saturday visited District Pulwama and inspected various on-going works undertaken by the Department under various Centrally sponsored as well as State sponsored schemes.
The Director also visited Fruit Plant nursery R.P. Nowgam being developed under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for meeting the requirement of elite plant material, which is pre-requisite for the overall development of fruit industry in the Kashmir valley. He also passed instructions to ensure the execution of quality work. He also visited Fruit Plant nursery Newa Pulwama and Galendar Pampore and exhorted the nursery staff to work with zeal.
Director Horticulture enjoined upon on the private entrepreneurs to establish more CA storage units in the best interest of orchard community.
The Joint Inspection Team also inspected walnut processing units in IGC Lassipora approved by the State Level Executive Committee of Mission for integrated Development of Horticulture for providing the available assistance under the scheme.