March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dir Horticulture reviews implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes

The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat took a review of all the developmental activities and status of expenditure made under various centrally sponsored schemes and capex budget in his office chamber.
The meeting was attended by all Chief Horticulture Officers and Chief Canning Instructor & Farm Managers of Kashmir division.
Director Horticulture impressed upon all the officers to gear up their field functionaries in nursery staff for awareness of farmers and strengthen the potential of developmental nurseries for production of quality plant material besides achieving 100 percent expenditure under all developmental schemes. The Chief Horticulture officers were instructed to gear up their insecticide inspectors for ensuring timely availability of HMOs & quality pesticide in the market.
Later, the Director Horticulture also paid a visit to centre of Excellence and Hi Tech Walnut Nursery being established at Zawoora Srinagar. He was accompanied by Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officer Srinagar, Ex Engineer Horticulture P&M Construction Division and Horticulture Development Officer Concerned.
The Director also took stock of all the ongoing developmental activities at COE and Walnut Nursery. He said the centre of Excellence is a prestigious project of the State Horticulture Department where demonstration plots of different varieties of fruit crops like Apple, pear, peach, plum, prune, nectarine, apricot, cherry, almond and walnut shall be established besides establishment of quality rootstock and plant material. The project shall be the centre of technology assessment & transfer along with a bud bank.
The Director Horticulture emphasized all the stakeholders to speed up the developmental works so that all the activities are completed in a time bound manner.

 

 

