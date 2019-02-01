Dir Horticulture releases wall, table calendar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Director Horticulture Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri Thursday released Horticulture Calendar of Operation 2019 in wall and table format, in an august ceremony held at conference Hall of Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir Rajbagh Srinagar in the presence of Deputy Secretory Horticulture MS Dar, Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir N.P. Bali and president Horticulture Entrepreneurs of Kashmir Khalid Hakim.
The release ceremony was attended by district officers which include chief Horticulture officers, District Horticulture Officers, Subject Matter Specialists and Horticulture Development Officers of Kashmir division.
Director Horticulture Kashmir in his key note address laid emphasis that information carried in various forms shall reach to the farming community for the development of horticulture sector in order to earn the sustainable livelihood of farming community with higher returns from the terminal market. President Horticulture Entrepreneurs of Kashmir Khalid Hakim while speaking on the occasion praised the gross root level activities of horticulture department and made it clear that horticulture is the only industry in Jammu and Kashmir which can play a big role in shaping the economy of not only the farming community but of the state as well.
Finally the Horticulture Calendars 2019 were released by Director Horticulture Kashmir in presence of Deputy Secretory Horticulture Department, Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir and president Horticulture Entrepreneurs of Kashmir۔ and the officers of the department. Besides the calendar of operation of Horticulture, dairy carrying the information with regard to the activities taken by the department and challenges for carrying the mission of horticulture department for upliftment of fruit growers of J&K sate. The release ceremony ended with the vote of thanks presented by Horticulture Information and Publication Officer to the participants for making the event successful.