Dir Horticulture inspects dev works at Anantnag

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Thursday took stock of the developmental works related to the Horticulture sector here in various parts of this dsitrict.

After getting feedback from the officers, he inspected block level offices as well as departmental nurseries in the district.

He gave on the spot instructions for achieving set targets within the timeline. Stress was laid on development of nurseries and putting in all out efforts for production of quality fruit plants to the best interests of the growers (orchardists).

Meanwhile, the officers were instructed to organize awareness camps at block /tehsil and District level to educate the growers on latest technical knowhow regarding fruit production and its allied concerns.

Chief Horticulture Officer Anantnag was instructed to gear-up men and machinery for inspection of pesticide sale outlets to ensure that standard pesticides are made available to the growers (orchardists) for use during spray season 2019-20.