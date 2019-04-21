About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dir Horticulture inspects dev projects in Kupwara

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Saturday visited District Kupwara and inspected various departmental projects and institutions besides took stock of developmental activities undertaken in the District during the year 2018-19 under various schemes in vogue.
While visiting base station Chogal, Director was appraised about the progress made in land preparation of four ha area which is to be brought under high density apple plantation during current season. Further, stock of activities in relation to growers of fruit plants under controlled conditions in high tech greenhouses was made and instructions issued to the staff posted for better utilization of facilities/resources. During the course of inspection of fruit plant nursery Chandigam, Lolab, Director Horticulture was appraised that 30 kanals of land were transferred by district administration to the department in its first phase within the provisions of approved budget of Rs. 50.00 lac. Various developmental activities are in progress so as to ensure that the nursery area is developed for production of high quality walnut plants for further distribution to the farmers in line with feasibility of area. Director Horticulture also informed that land area of the nursery shall be taken up for multidimensional activities viz. raising fish, honey bee colonies and van raj chicken in order to promote mixed farming in the area in future course of time.
The Director also inspected the progress of work at Sogam, where construction work of an office cum residential building of Horticulture Development Officer is under progress.
He instructed the Chief Horticulture Officer, Kupwara to ensure that the work to this effect is completed within fortnight so that it functions formally for welfare of growers.
Moreover, Director Horticulture inspected fruit plant nursery Sogam. After taking stock of developmental activities in the nursery, he directed the staff to prepare an inventory of old and senile plantation existing in line nursery for its uprooting and simultaneously plantation of the vacated area with High Dnsity plantation of Apple/pear in due course of time. Chiefh Horticulture Officer concerned areas instructed to monitor the programme and report progress.
Director Horticulture also inspected some high density apple orchards in the District, as also some water harvesting earthen tanks which are unique in the district and provide irrigation to the farm land during dry periods.

