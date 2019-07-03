Dir Horticulture inspects CoE, hi-tech walnut nursery at Khonmoh

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Tuesday visited Centre of Excellence (CoE) and Hi-tech Walnut Nursery being established at Khunmoh Zawoora, Srinagar.

He was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Srinagar, Horticulture Development Officer, Engineering wing (Horticulture Planning & Marketing) and other field staff.

He took stock of all the ongoing developmental activities at COE and Hi-tech walnut nursery. The Director informed that CoE is a prestigious project of the State Horticulture department where demonstration plots of different varieties of fruit crops like apple, pear, peach, plum, prune, nectarine, apricot, cherry, almond and walnut shall be established besides establishment of quality rootstock and plant material. The project shall be the centre of technology assessment and transfer along with a bud bank.

While inspecting the CoE, the Director noticed that the developmental work is going on with full pace. He appreciated the overall work by observing that survival rate of all stone fruits, mother orchard, rootstocks and High density/medium density Apple trees is above 90%.

The Director emphasised on all the stakeholders to speed up the developmental works so that all the activities are completed in a time-bound manner. He also informed that this site will also serve as on-farm school for students of colleges and research scholars and more beneficial for farmers/growers who want to switch over with new technological intervention for boosting the economic growth and welfare of the State.

Later on, the Director also visited fruit stall established at Panthachowk for the convenience of Shri AmaranathJi Yatra.