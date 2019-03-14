Dir Horticulture discusses issues related to growers with private players

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir (Mission Director, MIDH) Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today held a meeting with the representatives of various private enterprises associated with the establishment of the high-density plantation and discussed issues related to growers.

The targets allotted on the issue as well as achievements made were discussed.

They were instructed to achieve the targets as per the timeline fixed in the best interest of the programme and provide necessary guidance under the supervision of concerned Chief Horticulture officers to the farmers.

Further, they were asked to hold mass awareness camps in consultation with Departmental functionaries for educating the growers about the benefits of the plantation programme for mass adoption.

The meeting was attended by private enterprises including M/S Fruit Master, Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd, M/S Golden Agrisense Pvt Ltd, M/S Kashmir Developers Pvt Ltd, M/S H.N.Agri Serve Pvt Ltd.

Later, the Director Horticulture Kashmir later visited Fruit Plant nursery Gopalpora Budgam along with Executive Engineer Horticulture Construction Division Srinagar and other senior officers of the Department to review the works being executed under Mission for Integrated.



