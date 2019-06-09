Dir Horti reviews progress of departmental activities in Budgam

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat paid a visit to District Budgam to review the progress of departmental activities being undertaken under various Central and State Sponsored Schemes.

He was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Budgam, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Budgam and other field officers. Director Horticulture visited HDO office Khansahab and various orchards located at Batipora, Kralwari, Nagam and Satipora villages. He also interacted with farmers/orchardists and assured them for all technical support as well as financial support being provided by the Department under various developmental schemes.

The officers were instructed to remain punctual in performing the government duties and maintain a close liaison with the growers/orchardist so that they get the timely knowhow about the benefits of these schemes.

Director Horticulture also visited Fruit plant nursery Beerwah where he was apprised that the nursery is spread over an area of 40 kanals, wherein 8500 walnut plants (paper shelled) and 5500 Apple root stock-MM 106/MM 111 have been planted in the nursery. CHO Budgam has put forth demand regarding the installation of Hi-tech greenhouse, providing of sufficient manpower and also providing/fixing the chain link fencing around the nursery in order to safeguard the government property.

Later on, Director Horticulture inspected Fruit Plant nursery Zangum/Pattan Extension along with Chief Horticulture Officer, Baramulla and took stock of developmental activities in the nursery.

During the inspection, it was informed that the nursery is spread over an area of 20 kanals where 800 number of apple root stock has been planted and it was felt that the nursery needs tremendous attention in respect of rejuvenation and up-gradation of old and senile plants to serve the public sector nursery.

In the backdrop of incessant rains in various parts of Valley, Chief Horticulture Officer, Budgam/Baramulla were directed to immediately gear up the field agencies in order to provide technical guidance/remedial measures to the growers/farmers regarding orchard management, water lodging and necessary advisory in this regard.