Dir Handloom inspects centres at Handwara, Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
Director, Handloom Development Department, J&K, Rubina Kousar visited Handwara and Kupwara to take stock of the working of handloom centers established by the state government’s handloom department.
The official spokesperson said she inspected handloom centers in Badalpora, Handwara and Lolab, Kupwara. She also interacted with handloom weavers during which she was briefed about the difficulties facing the department in running handloom centers in different parts of the district. She assured the weavers that she would look into the issues concerning growth and expansion of handloom activities in the district. She was accompanied by Assistant Director Handloom Ali Mohammad Mir. (KNS)