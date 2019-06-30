Dir E&S celebrates 13th National Statistics Day

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pledge to take sustainable development goals to next level

Directorate of Economics and Statistics (E&S) on Saturday celebrated 13th National Statistics Day, here at Bemina.

With this year's theme "Sustainable Development Goals", the National Statistics Day was celebrated in order to create awareness among establishments and the people, especially the younger generation about the role of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation. Every year the theme of Statistics Day is decided on focused attention.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, Economics and statistics, A K Gandotra said that National Statistics Day is celebrated to mark birth anniversary of Prof P.C. Mahalanobis for his significant role in the study of socio- economic contours of India which has been extremely useful till date for the government in taking decisions regarding the policies having direct impact on the country's population.

Prof Mahalanobis is the founder of the Indian Statistical Institute and has made a significant contribution to the development of the statistical system.

Asserting that the road to improvement is never ending, Gandotra requested the officers/officials to take a pledge to regain the past glory of the department and to take ‘sustainable development goals’ to the next level.

He along with his officials took the pledge, “We the officers and officials of Directorate and those working in other Departments, shall lay emphasize on Collection, Generation, Tabulation and Analysis of Quality Data collected data for the larger benefit of the community, so that the Department may re-gain its past glory and continue to function as indispensable arm of the government.”

He also advised the students and scholars of Economics and Statistics to follow the footsteps of Prof P C Mahalanobis to be successful in their carriers.

Gandotra thanked the Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma and Principals Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Departments, Rohit Kansal for their guidance to make this program a success. Without their guidance and blessing, he said, this program would have not been possible.

Director General, CSS/BADP, Tariq Ahmed Khan; Director General,PFD, Shahzada Bilal; Ex-Director General, Economics and Statistics, G. A Qureshi; Ex-Director General, Economics and Statistics, R.A Banday, Ex-Director, Economics and Statistics M.Y Sheikh also spoke on the occasion on the sustainable development goals. They also put forward certain suggestions with regards to the betterment of the department.

During the technical session, Scholars from Kashmir University presented papers on the theme of sustainable development goals. They also requested the Director-General Gandotra, to extend the departmental support to them so that they can carry out the quality researches which can be of greater importance.