Dir EE&RS asks field functionaries to register for online access to J&K geoportal

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing (EE&RS) Saturday requested the head of departments of the line departments to direct their field functionaries to register for online access to the beta version of J&K geoportal at ssdi.jk.gov.in.

In an official handout, the director also requested the field functionaries to provide necessary feedback which could help to make the final version of the J&K Geoportal which is presently under development, more user-friendly and useful.

He also requested to kindly nominate one nodal officer for the department for coordinating with Principal Investigator/head, SSDI-JK Project (email: jkgisman@gmail.com/ rshumayun@yahoo.com), mobile number 9596554466) for making an assessment of the geospatial data needs of their respective domains so that the future course of action is taken accordingly for achieving good governance in concerned sectors in the State.

He further informed that the department is in the process of final deployment of J&K State Geoportal, which will enable the line departments to access the near real-time geospatial data for use in planning, management and monitoring.

The director said that by now the department has already hosted the experimental beta version of the Geoportal which provides access to important GIS layers including land use, land cover, road network, administrative boundaries, geomorphology, drainage network, health facilities, polling stations, electoral constituencies and other important data resources useful in planning.