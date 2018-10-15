Dir DRD reviews progress of rural dev schemes in G’bl

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Director Rural Development Department Kashmir Qazi Sarwar Saturday convened a meeting to review the progress of various rural development schemes in Ganderbal district.
ACD Ganderbal, BDO Kangan, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, Technical Assistants, GRS, Panchayat Secretaries and other officers of Rural Development were present in the meeting.
Director RDD held meeting at Ganderbal and Kangan block to take stock of ongoing developmental works. He also visited Wandahama Ganderbal to inspect the work on playground.
During the meeting he directed for effective implementation of schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY, IHHL, IWMP, MGNREGA and other schemes and directed the BDO’s to ensure their blocks are made polythene free.