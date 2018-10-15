About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dir DRD reviews progress of rural dev schemes in G’bl

Published at October 15, 2018 12:39 AM 0Comment(s)396views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

Director Rural Development Department Kashmir Qazi Sarwar Saturday convened a meeting to review the progress of various rural development schemes in Ganderbal district.
ACD Ganderbal, BDO Kangan, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, Technical Assistants, GRS, Panchayat Secretaries and other officers of Rural Development were present in the meeting.
Director RDD held meeting at Ganderbal and Kangan block to take stock of ongoing developmental works. He also visited Wandahama Ganderbal to inspect the work on playground.
During the meeting he directed for effective implementation of schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY, IHHL, IWMP, MGNREGA and other schemes and directed the BDO’s to ensure their blocks are made polythene free.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top