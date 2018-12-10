Dir Agriculture inspects SM Farm Chakrohi, visits fields of progressive farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 09:
Director Agriculture, H. K. Razdan, today inspected the Seed Multiplication Farm Chakrohi spread over an area of 961 acre along the Indo-Pak Border.
The Director reviewed the status of land preparation, sowing operations along with farm mechanization, drainage, irrigation channels in view of the ensuing Rabi Crop Season and related activities in the Farm. He was informed that quality production of Foundation and Certified Seed of Basmati, Mustard, Wheat, Toria and barseem is being undertaken at the farm.
Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs), K. S. Sambyal, Joint Director Agriculture (Extension), Bulesh Zutshi, Deputy Director (Central), Jagmohan Bhat and Chief Agriculture Officer, Narinder Misra accompanied the Director.
Interacting with the Officers and Staff, Razdan asked them to put in all efforts to increase the seed production at the departmental farms. He was apprised of several issues like shortage of field staff, fencing of farm boundary.
Farm Manager, Chakrohi, Sanjay Anand informed an area of 590 acre under different varieties of wheat, 70 acre under oilseeds and 100 acres under fodder is being covered during current Rabi season.
Director also visited the farmer’s field of Broccoli grower, Dhrampal at Badyal Brahmana and Potato grower, S. Makhan Singh at Makhan Pur where potatoes have been grown on 16 Kanal of land under Seed for Seed programme.
Later, the Director along with team of officers inspected the Potato Farm Kotli Mian Fatah, where Potato Development officer, A. S. Reen informed that a new variety of Potato K. Jyoti has been introduced for first time which is a 70 day crop and can fetch good market price due to early maturity.
It was further informed that a total area of 100 kanal has been covered under 5 different varieties of Potato crop.