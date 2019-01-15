Dir Agriculture for promotion of permaculture in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 13:
Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Ajaz Andrabi said that the department of agriculture is in the process of improving marketing facilities for farmers so that they get maximum benefit out of their farming practices.
He also said that the department is working on certain agricultural models like permaculture which can make farming highly attractive, profitable and environmental-friendly.
Andrabi was speaking during a seminar jointly organized by the directorate of agriculture and the Green Kashmir Permaculture Trust (GKPT) in the seminar hall at directorate of agriculture Kashmir.
Reacting to some questions asked by participants during the seminar, Andrabi said that J&K government and the central government are in the process of creating “best facilities” for the farmers for selling their agricultural products.
“We have a huge potential in terms of vegetable production in Kashmir. Our region is producing wonderful vegetables which has production worth Rs 1200 crores every year,” he said and added that the government is making efforts to export vegetables in good quantity to the states outside Jammu & Kashmir so that farmers get maximum profit for their hard labour. He said that the vegetables from Kashmir are being exported outside, but the volume of trade can be increased manifold.
“We can monopolize the trade if we have proper transport facilities. Our only thing is proper transportation. Vegetables are highly perishable and need best transport facilities for reaching to the potential markets outside the state in a speedy manner,” Andrabi said and added that vegetable sector can revolutionize the economy of the farmers and the state once the issues related to its trade are addressed.
As regards the irrigation facilities to farmers growing rice, he said the state has already “62 percent” of agricultural land under irrigation and efforts are on to bring the other 38 percent under irrigation despite the tough topographical challenges. According to Andrabi, there is a huge scope of improving irrigation facilities for farmers under PM’s KrishiSinchaiYojna whose moto is hark het kopani.
While briefing the officers of agriculture department about permaculture, AmbarBadyari, the president of GKPT said that permaculture teaches us our responsibility to observe the world around us, consider its complexity and understand its patterns.