Dir Agri Kashmir visits Ganderbal

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today visited District Ganderbal to review the functioning of the department.

During his visit, the Director interacted with the concerned officials and urged them to work in coordination with the farmers so as to make them aware with the latest scientific technologies.

He instructed the officers to exploit the potential of progressive farmers in a their specific fields and make necessary steps to link them with the markets for raising their economy.

The Director also inspected the working of the functionaries of the zone Gulab-bagh, besides, he also inspected newly created soil testing laboratory at Manigam Ganderbal.

Andrabi also visited Floriculture Farm at Nunar Ganderbal wherein Lavender, Lilium, Rose, and other medicinal plants , Summer and winter annuals are grown in a scientific way.

Later in the day, the Director held a departmental review meeting with District Agriculture Officers, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officers ,Agriculture Extension Officers, Junior Agriculture Extension Officers and Agriculture Extension Assistants.