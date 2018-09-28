Dir Agri Kashmir inaugurates training course for pesticide dealers

Highlights the need for safe use of pesticides
Highlights the need for safe use of pesticides
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
To acquaint the pesticide dealers for the safe use of pesticides, Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today inaugurated a training course for registered pesticide dealers of the valley regarding plant protection measures.
The director stressed on participants for learning the fundamentals and principals of plant protection for safe use of pesticides. During the training program, the participants will be given training by different experts and resourceful persons of the department regarding principals of plant protection, pesticides and their application techniques, classification and formulations, pesticide regulations, registration and distribution, FAO code of conduct for safe use of pesticides and handling of pesticides. The participants will also be trained for management of pests for post-harvest losses and also about the plant quarantine regulations and knowledge about the pesticide application equipment.
Director Agriculture highlighted the need for safe use of pesticides to minimize the toxic effects on human lives and directed the participants to take this program seriously.
The program is being organized jointly by the Plant Protection Office (PPO) and Deputy Directorate of Farmers Training Centre (FTEC) agriculture department. In the first batch, 60 participants attended the said training programme.
Among others, Sadaqat Ali deputy director FTEC, Avtar Singh Plant Protection Officer and other concerned officers were also present.