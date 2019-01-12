Dir Agri flags off group of farmers to Pune

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JANUARY 11:
A group of 25 farmers today left from here to attend 21 day entrepreneur development programme at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Baramati Pune.
The farmers were flagged off by Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi.
The farmers’ tour has been jointly organised by the Agriculture and National Horticulture Board.
Interacting with the farmers, the Director Agriculture stressed upon touring farmers to take full advantage of the training by learning about the innovative trends and techniques in the field of agriculture especially vegetable cultivation.
Highlighting the aim of the training course, the Director said that the main aim is to take the farmers and growers to the actual place of demonstration so that they can become well equipped with the real-time trends in the fast-changing global agricultural scenario.
Senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.