Dir Agri flags off farmers for Inter-state exposure visit

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 21:
A group of 85 farmers, including 35 women, of different districts of Jammu Division was flagged off by Director Agriculture Jammu H. K. Razdan on an Inter-state Exposure Visit from Krishi Bhawan, Directorate of Agriculture Talab Tillo, Jammu under the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension (SMAE) of Centrally Sponsored Scheme “National Mission on Agriculture Extension & Technology (NMAET)”.
According to an official, while interacting with the farmers on the occasion Director Agriculture said that the Exposure Visit has been organized with specific objective of sensitizing the farmers with organic farming, modern production technology and management procedures besides post harvest and agriculture marketing.
He asked the farmers to get acquainted with the latest interventions and adopt them at their farms to double their income by 2022. Director Agriculture called upon the farmers to keenly learn from such visits and get benefitted by implementing those technologies in their fields.
The group of farmers shall be visiting CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishavavidalaya Palampur, Krishi Vighyan Kendra & Oilseeds Research Station, Kangra, Centre for Excellence of Vegetables, Kartarpur (Punjab), Beekeeping Research Station, Nagrota-Bhagwan (HP) and Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana during the seven days exposure visit, the official added.
He said that on the occasion, it was apprised that farmers will learn about latest innovations and techniques in Organic Farming, Protected Cultivation, Integrated Farming, Drip Irrigation, Doubling Farm Income, Value Addition and use of Improved Agriculture Machinery. The farmers have been selected out of the Charcha Mandals of Farmers Training Centre from various districts of Jammu Division.
Joint Director Agriculture (Extension), Bulesh Zutshi, Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs) K. S. Sambyal, Deputy Director (Trainings) Sunil Koul, Agriculture Information Officer J. C. Raina and other officers were also present on the occasion, the official said.
The farmers are accompanied during the visit by Sarmesh Ghasi, Training Officer, Deepak Kumar Farm Management Specialist and Sh Tarsem Lal, Field Assistant, said the official.