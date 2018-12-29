About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DIPR Udhampur holds seminar on moral values for students

Published at December 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, December 28:

 Department of Information and Public Relations, Udhampur organized a seminar on the topic ‘Moral values for students- a necessary part of Curriculum” at Government Higher Secondary School, Marta Ramnagar.
According to an official, Headmistress of the host School, Usha Devi was the chief guest on the occasion.
Around 10 students of the institution participated in the debate and threw light on moral values for students a necessary part of the curriculum.
Bandu Devi of class 11th was adjudged the first position while Priya Bandral of class 10th and Neha Devi of class 11th clinched 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Besides, Raj Kumar of class 11th and Shreya Bandral of class 11th bagged consolation prizes.
While addressing the students, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of Information Department Udhampur for organizing such type of contest in the school.
Later, the chief guest also distributed prizes and certificates among the participants of the contest.

