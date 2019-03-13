DIPR sets up Media Centers at Jammu, Srinagar

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has established media centres at Srinagar and Jammu as well as at district headquarters for smooth dissemination of information during the General Elections-2019.

As per an official, the centres will operate through an effective e-platform with widespread linkage for dissemination of news and real time information about the election process and related activities.

These centres will function from Media Complex Directorate of Information Jammu and Media Complex Directorate of Information Srinagar with following numbers Ph: 0191-2479652, 2479221, fax: 2479643, 2479231 for Jammu centre and for Srinagar centre 0194- 2452227 (phone-fax).

7 inmates of district Jail Kathua complete course in Computer basics

Jammu, MARCH 12: Seven inmates of District Jail Kathua have completed/ passed First 45 Days Crash Course in Computer Basics.

As per official, the course was started some time back in District Jail Kathua as part of the reformative/ skill development activities of Inmates by utilising the services of a qualified (M.B.A) inmate as Course Teacher.

The Course focused on teaching Basics of Computer including both theory and practical. A syllabus was thereafter designed for the course. The syllabus included Computer Basic Knowledge, Hardware and Software, Windows and Operating system and M.S. Word. Twelve (12) inmates were enrolled for the first batch. Nine (09) inmates appeared in the course end examination among which seven (07) inmates passed the course and exam.

The successful Inmates were awarded Course Completion Certificates by Superintendent Jail. Presently, another batch of Twelve (12) inmates are undergoing 45 days Crash Course in Computer Basics, the official added.

