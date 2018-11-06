DIPR, PHQ offices reopen

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOV 5:
The offices of the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) and the Police Headquarters reopened in Jammu on Monday.
According to an official, Director, DIPR, Tariq Ahmad Zargar inspected DIPR office complex and took stock of the functioning of the department as it reopened here in the winter capital.
Joint Director Information, Jammu Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director, (AV) Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director, (Central) Parveen Kumar, Deputy Director (PR), Jammu Meenakshi Vaid, Deputy Director, (Hqtr) Jammu, Priyanka Bhat and other officers of the department accompanied the Director during the inspection, the official added.
The Director went round various wings of Directorate and Joint Director office Jammu and interacted with the staff. He directed the concerned for proper upkeep and maintenance of official records with suitable available technological interventions for easy tracking of files and records.
Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that Police Headquarters started functioning here y after the durbar move. After paying homage to the deceased policemen, , the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh reached PHQ in the morning where he was given as ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival.
Afterwards, the spokesman added, the DGP chaired a high level meeting in the Conference Hall of PHQ.
Addressing the officers, the DGP impressed upon the officers to continue their good work and also hailed their contribution as “first responders” in the recent snowfall in Kashmir valley.
He said that police personnel have to help the people sometimes at the cost of their own comforts. He said that police have stood up many challenges.