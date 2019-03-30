DIPR organizes painting, debate competition at ANMT School Udhampur

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A painting-cum-symposium was organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations on ‘Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk’ at ANMT School District Hospital, Udhampur.

As per an official, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Udhampur, Dr. Vijay Basnotra was the chief guest while Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vijay Raina was the guest of honour on the occasion.

As many as 43 students of the host School participated in the painting-cum-symposium contest and threw light on the disaster management.

In painting competition, Anshu Bharti was adjudged as top performer while as Priyanka Kumari Bhagat and Kamal Gupta bagged 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Whereas in debate competition, Shivani clinched 1st position and Nusrat and Ashu got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the role of Information Department for organizing such type of awareness programmes.

He further urged the Department to organize more such programmes in future as well, the official added.