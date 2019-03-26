About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DIPR organizes painting cum symposium competition

 Department of Information & Public Relations J&K today organized a painting cum symposium competition on the topic “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” at Kalra College of Education new Industrial area Battal Ballian, Udhampur.
As per an official, Principal of the host College, Dr. Neelam Bakshi was the chief guest on the occasion.
As many as 30 students participated in the painting cum symposium competition expressed their views on the topic Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk.
In painting competition, Sonika Rani Sem- 2nd clinched 1st position while Parul Gupta Sem-4th and Ashima Sharma Sem- 2nd bagged 2nd and 3rd positions. Similarly in symposium competition Shivani Sharma bagged 1st position while Kanika Gupta and Sonali Sharma got 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
While addressing the gathering, the chief guest said that the main motive of organizing this competition is to aware the students about reducing the risks during various disasters and to increase their understanding of the dangers in the children and to bring out the modalities of dealing with them . She urged the students to lead and encourage fellow students to promote risk awareness and natural disaster reduction.
During the contest, a painting and awareness material was also distributed among the students and staff members on the occasion.
Later, Principal of the college distributed prizes and certificates among the participants.
Officials of information department staff members and students of the college were also present on the occasion, the official added.

 

