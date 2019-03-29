About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019

DIPR organizes Painting cum Debate competition at Udhampur

Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), J&K Government on Thursday organized a painting cum symposium competition on the topic “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Udhampur.
As per an official, Principal of the host school, Renu Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion.
As many as 26 students of the host school participated in the painting cum Debate contest and threw light on the topic and shared their views regarding disaster risk.
In painting competition, Arun Singh Bandral of class 10th clinched 1st position while Sonika Goswami of class 10th and Pushwinder Singh of class 8th bagged 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Whereas Debate competition Pratibha Singh of class 7th bagged 1st position while Pragati of class 9th and Karan Singh of class 10th got 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
While speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest lauded the tireless efforts of Information Department to organize such type of contest in the School for mass awareness among the students about the reduction in disaster risk. She said that this type of contest would definitely provide a platform to budding students to channelize their hidden talent in right direction.
She said that the contest has enabled the students to expose their talent on a common platform which would help in building self-confidence amongst them besides helped in disseminating awareness among the public. She urged the department to organize such more programmes in the near future also.
During the contest, a painting and awareness material was also distributed among the students and staff members on the occasion. Suresh Sharma, Rakesh Kumar, Mohinder Kumar acted as judges.
Later, Principal of the institute distributed prizes and certificates among the participants.
Officials of information department Management of the school, staff members and students were also present on the occasion.
Similarly, DIPR also organized a painting cum Symposium competition on the topic “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” in the premises of Little Angels High School, in which Principal of the host school J.K Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion. As many as 19 students of the said institute participated in the contest.
In painting competition, Ananya Sharma clinched 1st position whereas Suvercha and Kritya Gupta adjudged 2nd & 3rd position respectively. In symposium competition, Diksha clinched 1st position while Kritya Gupta and Kashish got 2nd & 3rd position. The chief guest distributed prizes and certificates among the students, the official added.

 

