DIPR organizes painting competition at Udhampur

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Information & Public Relations on Monday organized a painting cum symposium competition on the topic “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” here at National Academy High School.

As per an official, Principal of the host school, Nisha Sharma was the chief guest.

Officials of information department Management of the school, staff members and students were also present on the occasion.

Around 31 students of the host school participated in the painting cum symposium contest and threw light on the topic and shared their views regarding disaster risk.

In painting competition, Vrinda Angural clinched 1st position while Sparsh and Sayma bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. In symposium competition, Shikha Sharma bagged 1st position while Vrinda Angural and Kanav Jandial got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the tireless efforts made by Information department for organizing this competition. He said that the contest has enabled the students to showcase their talent on a common platform which would help them in building self-confidence. He urged the department to organize more such programmes in the future.

During the contest, a painting and awareness material was also distributed among the students and staff members. Vinay Gupta, Rajinder, and Amit Kumar, acted as judges.

Later, Principal of the institute presented prizes and certificates to the participants, the official added.

