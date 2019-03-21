DIPR organises Poster competition at Udhampur

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Poster making cum Symposium competition was organized by Department of Information & Public Relations on the theme “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” in the premises of Bhartiya College of Education, Udhampur on Wednesday.

As per an official, Principal of the College Anita Bali was the chief guest on the occasion.

As many as 31 students of the host college participated in the Poster making cum symposium event. This event was organized to bring out the creativity in the students as well as to make them aware about the disaster risk.

In poster making contest, Navpreet Kour bagged 1st position while Rajat and Shivani got 2ndand 3rd position respectively. Similarly in symposium competition, Nancy clinched 1stposition whereas Sonakshi and Kajal bagged 2nd and 3rd position.

While appreciating the efforts made by Information department the chief guest said that the main objective of organizing this competition is to make the children aware of its need, importance and ways of disaster risk and to address them. Anita Bali urged the department to organize more programmes in near future also.

A theme based cultural programme , Nukad Natak, Skit were also presented by the Artist s of Cultural wing Jammu on the occasion.

Later, Principal of the college distributed awareness material, prizes and certificates among the participants.

Officials of Information department, Management of the College, staff members and students were also present on the occasion, the official added.