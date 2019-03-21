About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DIPR organises Poster competition at Udhampur

A Poster making cum Symposium competition was organized by Department of Information & Public Relations on the theme “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” in the premises of Bhartiya College of Education, Udhampur on Wednesday.
As per an official, Principal of the College Anita Bali was the chief guest on the occasion.
As many as 31 students of the host college participated in the Poster making cum symposium event. This event was organized to bring out the creativity in the students as well as to make them aware about the disaster risk.
In poster making contest, Navpreet Kour bagged 1st position while Rajat and Shivani got 2ndand 3rd position respectively. Similarly in symposium competition, Nancy clinched 1stposition whereas Sonakshi and Kajal bagged 2nd and 3rd position.
While appreciating the efforts made by Information department the chief guest said that the main objective of organizing this competition is to make the children aware of its need, importance and ways of disaster risk and to address them. Anita Bali urged the department to organize more programmes in near future also.
A theme based cultural programme , Nukad Natak, Skit were also presented by the Artist s of Cultural wing Jammu on the occasion.
Later, Principal of the college distributed awareness material, prizes and certificates among the participants.
Officials of Information department, Management of the College, staff members and students were also present on the occasion, the official added.

 

Latest News

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 20 | Agencies
Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define

Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define 'terrorism'

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC

Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC's personal estate

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Mar 20 | Agencies
Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News

'My special little one': A Christchurch father's message to slain son

Mar 20 | PTI/AFP
Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt

Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority in Assembly

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Mar 20 | Rabiya Bashir
Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher

Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Mar 20 | Agencies
Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Mar 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DIPR organises Poster competition at Udhampur

              

A Poster making cum Symposium competition was organized by Department of Information & Public Relations on the theme “Sustainable Reduction in Disaster Risk” in the premises of Bhartiya College of Education, Udhampur on Wednesday.
As per an official, Principal of the College Anita Bali was the chief guest on the occasion.
As many as 31 students of the host college participated in the Poster making cum symposium event. This event was organized to bring out the creativity in the students as well as to make them aware about the disaster risk.
In poster making contest, Navpreet Kour bagged 1st position while Rajat and Shivani got 2ndand 3rd position respectively. Similarly in symposium competition, Nancy clinched 1stposition whereas Sonakshi and Kajal bagged 2nd and 3rd position.
While appreciating the efforts made by Information department the chief guest said that the main objective of organizing this competition is to make the children aware of its need, importance and ways of disaster risk and to address them. Anita Bali urged the department to organize more programmes in near future also.
A theme based cultural programme , Nukad Natak, Skit were also presented by the Artist s of Cultural wing Jammu on the occasion.
Later, Principal of the college distributed awareness material, prizes and certificates among the participants.
Officials of Information department, Management of the College, staff members and students were also present on the occasion, the official added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;