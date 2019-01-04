DIPR organises awareness camp at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 03:
Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday organised a NukkadNattak to highlight the social issues including gender issues and lack of literacy, here at Panchayat Gagore.
According to an official, Panch panchayat Gagore, Mohinder Kumar, inaugurated the proceedings and a large number of locals witnessed the Nukkad-Nattak.
The theme of the programme included awareness of people regarding declining child sex ratio, Girl child rights and various schemes for equality of female like ‘LadliBeti’ scheme. A local NGO Nav Usha along with their trained artists performed various theme-based songs, Nukkad-Nattaks, and other theatre performances.
Newly elected Panch and the locals praised the efforts of DIPR for organising the awareness camp in their village, the official added.