About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DIPR organises awareness camp at Samba

Published at January 04, 2019 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)387views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, JANUARY 03:

Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday organised a NukkadNattak to highlight the social issues including gender issues and lack of literacy, here at Panchayat Gagore.
According to an official, Panch panchayat Gagore, Mohinder Kumar, inaugurated the proceedings and a large number of locals witnessed the Nukkad-Nattak.
The theme of the programme included awareness of people regarding declining child sex ratio, Girl child rights and various schemes for equality of female like ‘LadliBeti’ scheme. A local NGO Nav Usha along with their trained artists performed various theme-based songs, Nukkad-Nattaks, and other theatre performances.
Newly elected Panch and the locals praised the efforts of DIPR for organising the awareness camp in their village, the official added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top