About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DIPR non-Gazetted Employees Welfare Union holds condolence meet

Published at May 11, 2018 04:55 AM 0Comment(s)630views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 J&K State Information & Public Relations Non-Gazetted Employees Welfare Union on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of Pawan Kumar, who works as a cameraman at Joint Director Information Jammu.

According to an official, a condolence meeting was held at DIPR today with President Employees Welfare Union President Fayaz Ahmad Bhat in the chair. The participants while praying for peace to the departed soul expressed their sympathies with Pawan Kumar.

A delegation of the Union also visited the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear this irreparable loss.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top