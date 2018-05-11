DIPR NGEWU condoles with cameraman Pawan Kumar

SRINAGAR:
J&K State Information & Public Relations Non-Gazetted Employees Welfare Union today expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of Pawan Kumar, who works as a cameraman at Joint Director Information Jammu.
A condolence meeting was held at DIPR today with President Employees Welfare Union President Fayaz Ahmad Bhat in the chair. The participants while praying for peace to the departed soul expressed their sympathies with Pawan Kumar.
A delegation of the Union also visited the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear this irreparable loss.