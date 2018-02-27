About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DIPR Kashmir Division condoles with bereaved employees

Srinagar:

Joint Direction Office Kashmir Division has expressed grief and expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of mother of Information Assistant Abdul Rasheed Lone of Anantnag and Senior Assistant Ghulam Mohammad Shah of Baramulla.
A condolence meeting, chaired by Joint Director Information Zahoor Ahmad Mir, was convened here today which was attended by Field Publicity Officer Srinagar Muhammad Aslam Khan and all the officers and officials of the Division.
The meeting while praying for eternal peace to the departed souls expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

