DIPR (K) employees express condolences

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
Employees delegation, Kashmir division, Department of Information & Public Relations today visited the home of Information Assistant Manzoor Ahmed Rather to express their grief over the demise of his mother.
The delegation was led by the Joint Director Information (JD), Mohammed Ashraf Hakak and also included ADI Mohammed Aslam Khan and other officials and employees. The delegation expressed their heartfelt condolences with Manzoor Ahmed Rather and his family. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss. Another condolence meeting was also held by the district officials of the Information Department Anantnag where they expressed their sympathies with the bereaved and prayed for the departed soul.