DIPR hosts Mushaiara, cultural event to spread awareness on drug de-addiction

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Cultural Wing of Department of Information & Public Relations(DIPR), Jammu on Friday organized a Multilingual Mushaira cum Cultural Programme at Surinsar to promote literary activities and spread awareness about drug de-addiction.

As per an official, a galaxy of prominent and budding poets of the area including Seema Devi, Puran Chand, Vishal Dogra, Ram Paul Sharma, Raj Kumar Sharma, Rakesh Verma, Sanjeev Verma, Subash Sumberiya, Sarswati Devi, Janak Raj Bhagat, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rakesh Verma and Yog Raj participated in the mushaira and presented poetic verses touching all aspects of society.

President Dogri Sahitiya Sabha, Kupper Paraglta, Ashok Sharma was the special guest on the occasion.

He appreciated the poets for their meaningful and entertaining poetic recitation and stressed on the need to organize such awareness programmes on regular basis to benefit the common masses.

Meanwhile, a scintillating cultural programme based on Drug de- Addiction and rich folk culture was also presented by artists of Cultural Wing DIPR, Jammu.

A large number of locals were also present on the occasion.