DIPR hosts 'Jashn-e-Jamhoor'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 28:
With an aim to give a flip to the cultural activities amid harsh weather, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Monday organized a day-long colourful cultural event—'Jashn-e-Jamhoor'.
The programme was organized by Cultural Unit of Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with Firdous Dramatic Club at DIPR auditorium, Srinagar.
Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak was Chief Guest on the occasion.
The programme began with a patriotic song 'Hum hoonge kamyaab' presented by students of Government Girls Higher Secondary, School Kothi Bagh.
Famous humorist and artist, Nazir Josh and artists from Firdous Dramatic Club presented skits—leaving the audience enthralled. On the occasion young singers including Altaf Sahil, Rehana Akhtar, Zahida Taranum along with their troupe presented several musical numbers, generating a round of applause from the audience. Jan Baba along with party mesmerized audiences with folk song, while as Zubauda Ali, another young singer presented Kalam-e-Habakhatoon.
On the occasion, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak said that Jammu and Kashmir have diverse cultural traditions—saying that the DIPR has been organizing cultural activities across the three regions of the State from time to time. He lauded the role of the artist community to continue their movement of preserving the local music and culture of the State. Hakak also lauded the fascinating diversity of Kashmir region—saying that the government was doing every bit to showcase the cultural richness of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, State Project Coordinator, JK Women's Helpline Bilal Ahmad apprised the audiences about their ongoing campaigns—‘Balance for Better’ and “break your silence, raise your voice. If you are in distress, dial 181.”
He said that they have been doing door-to-door campaigning to raise awareness regarding women safety. He said that there was a need to protect women from domestic violence, eve teasing and sexual harassment. “Any victim–whosoever is in distress may contact us on the dedicated helpline number 181 for any support,” he said. “Our response is prompt.”
Members from Firdous Dramatic Club (FDC) on the occasion appreciated the Joint Director Information and Cultural Officer Srinagar for organizing such programmes which are aimed at providing a platform to the budding artists to showcase their talent.
Joint Director Information, Kashmir along with Assistant Director, DIPR, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Cultural Officer, Riyaz Ahmad Fazili, noted actor, GM Wani, noted Singer Waheed Jeelani, presented trophies and certificates to the participating artists.
Among others, those who attended the function include DIOs from all the district headquarters, Principal Kothi Bagh, HSS, Balbir Singh, Deputy Director ICDS Rashida Ganai, artists, journalists, academics besides other dignitaries.
The proceedings of the function conducted by Assistant Exhibition and Culture Officer, Shakeel Shan.