DIPR holds multi-lingual mushaira at Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 26:
Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday organized a multilingual mushiara here Keshav Vidya Kendra High School.
As per an official, renowned poet of Tehsil Ramnagar Kuldeep Dubey Abhishap, was the chief guest while Principal of the host School, Rakesh Kumar was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The prominent and budding poets of the Tehsil including Kuldeep Dubey Abhishap, Thakur Dass Samthyal, Uttam Chand Uttam, Dr Sandeep Dubey Soofi, Anand Brahmano, Dhuni Chand Tripathi, Vipan Upadhayaya, Rekha Thakur, participated in the mushaira and presented their poetic verses touching all aspects of society.
Around 13 poets of Tehsil Ramnagar participated in the mushiara and threw light on various aspects of human life.
While addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of the Information department for organizing Mushaira.
He further added that the interaction of young poets with established poets of the district would go a long way in shaping students talent in poetry.