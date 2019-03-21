DIPR employees resume work after Govt assurances

March 21, 2019 |

Employees associations at Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have withdrawn the strike launched on Tuesday after assurances from the government.

According to local newsgathering agency, KNS, the employees associations had locked down the divisional and district offices—against the suspension and attachment of an assistant information officer following an assurance from the government that the suspension and the attachment of the AIO will be revoked.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), President J&K Information Department Employees Association, Shabir Ahmad said, “Director Information after taking up the issue of suspension and attachment of Assistant Information Officer Kupwara assured that the suspension and attachment of AIO Kupwara will be revoked. We have now decided to withdraw the strike after an assurance from the government over the issue.”