DIPR conducts plantation drive at Media Complex Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 10:
Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), in collaboration with Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, on Monday conducted a plantation drive at Media Complex, Railhead here.
According to an official, various tree saplings including Chinar, Alsotia, Cestrum Nocturnum (Raat Ki Rani), Motia and Neem besides medicinal, ornamental and flower plants were planted during the drive.
Speaking on the occasion, Joint Director Information, Jammu, Naresh Kumar called for carrying out more such plantation drives for cleaner environment. He urged the staff members to plant more and more trees for the conservation of environment and a clean atmosphere. He said objective of the drive is to promote awareness regarding planting tress & preserving the environment.
Deputy Director Information (PR) Jammu, Atul Gupta called for active participation of officers and staff members in spreading the awareness about the importance of clean and healthy environment. “Such initiatives are bound to bring about major respite from the degrading environment besides maintaining the ecological balance”, he added.
Highlighting the importance of plantation drive, Environmental Soil Conservationist, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, Saleem-Ul-Haq said that by planting a tree each individual can play a major role in preserving the green wealth.
The plantation drive also witnessed the participation of Deputy Director Information (HQ), Priyanaka Bhat, Deputy Director Information (Central), Avleen Kour, Youth Information Officer Jammu, Imran Kataria, Field Publicity Officer, Vipan Bhagat, Cultural Officer Jammu, Parul Khajuria, Photo Officer, Ahmed Khan beside other officers and staff members alongwith I/C, Environmental Parks and Awareness Programme, Dev Raj Sharma and concerned officers of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, the official added.
Pledge for planting more trees in the vicinity of their offices and households were also undertaken by the participants, the official added.