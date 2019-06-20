DIPR condoles with Zaffar

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has expressed grief and heartfelt condolence over the demise of brother of ex-Director General Information Zaffar Ahmad Bhat who passed away today. The deceased was also cousin of Muhammad Amin Bhat, Librarian DIPR.

A condolence meeting, chaired by Director Information Gulzar Ahmad, was convened here today which was attended by all the officers and officials of the Directorate.

The meeting, while expressing sympathies with Zaffar Ahmad, prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting of the Information Employees Union was also held to condole the demise. The members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.